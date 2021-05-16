Covid-19: TN to supply Remdesivir directly to private hospitals

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
Tamil Nadu government has decided to supply the Remdesivir drug directly to private hospitals for those Covid-19 patients who are in oxygen support. A new system will also be in place from May 18 to monitor the supply of the drug. This was decided at a meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin had with Health Minister M Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and senior government officials on Sunday, says a government press release.
The development comes a day after chaos outside the Nehru stadium in Chennai, where hundreds of friends and relatives of Covid-19 patients assembled to get Remdesivir. The venue was shifted from Kilpauk Medical College to Nehru stadium for better crowd management.
A portal will be soon developed in which private hospitals should provide details of the patients in oxygen support and give their requests for Remdesivir. Once approved, the drug will be provided to the hospital’s representative directly by the government, says the release.
Health department officials will monitor if the drug was administered to the right patient and provided at the same price that the government gave. In addition, the department will take action if the hospital prescribes the drug unnecessarily, said the release.
