Covid-19: To meet requirements, Karnataka to rely on domestic oxygen output

Out of 1,015 mt of oxygen required in Karnataka, 765 mt are supplied from within the state through six primary producers, 60 mt from the MSME PSA plant authorised by the Central Government and 190 mt brought from other states by trains.

Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, who reviewed the state's oxygen requirements on Wednesday, said at the moment, we are relying on local production and trying to revive defunct oxygen gas plants to meet our growing requirement.

“On an average we are getting 875 mt every day. In the last seven days, our supplies have been 800.25 mt, 821 mt, 829 mt, 944 mt, 929 mt, 851.92 mt, and 948.3 mt,” he added.

After the Supreme Court order of 1,200 mt allocation to Karnataka, the Central Government has been gradually increasing Karnataka’s allocation to 1015 mt from 965 mt.

The state is also planning on adding oxygen generators and conversion of Nitrogen PSA into Oxygen. Shettar said, “We have started operation of two 500LPM PM oxygen generator plants in KGF and Yadgir. Boeing is giving 1000LPM plant to ESI hospital Kalaburgi which will become operational on 22nd May. Virajpet, Kodagu is also receiving 500 LPM plants next week.”

The Central Government has allocated 28 oxygen generator plants, 40 are being started by the state Government and 26 by National Highway Authority of India in association with DRDO. In addition, six Plants are being installed by BEL under their CSR.

“Efforts are on in identification and conversion of Nitrogen PSA plants to Oxygen. One such effort in Raichur with 500 cubic metres per hour capacity is in the advanced stages of revival and will start operation after 5 weeks,” explained Shettar.

Revive defunct plants

To meet growing demand, the state government is making efforts to revive defunct oxygen plants. “In this regard we are to leverage KPCL oxygen gas generation capacity at their Yelahanka, Raichur and Bidar plants.”

“A 100-bed makeshift hospital is being set up in the Yelahanka facility with the help of Boeing for which construction has begun. Similarly, we are in talks to procure another compressor for bottling of oxygen in KPCL Raichur plant,” he added.

An oxygen gas plant within VISL premises presently can fill 150-190 oxygen cylinders. We are in the process of increasing the capacity of the plant by 200 cylinders.

External source

The state further is to get four ISO tankers to our fleet to help the movement of LMO from Kalinganagar, Orissa. They are expected to arrive on Saturday. We have also received much-needed support from the Central Government, wherein 180 mt of LMO has been obtained from Kuwait and Bahrain, said Shettar.

Regarding allocation of oxygen, Shettar said, “we had a discussion with DPIIT and GOI in-principle agreed to stop supply of 145 mt to Telengana, 63 mt to AP and 40 mt supply to Maharashtra for which official notification/formal allocation order is pending.”

“We have started district-wise oxygen allocation based on the active cases and also we are monitoring the daily supply of LMO at oxygen refilling stations and their supply to the allotted hospitals,” he added.