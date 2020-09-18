Covid-19: Total number of cases stand at 96,424 in last 24 hours

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India recorded a rise of 96,424 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total toll to 52,14,677 till date.

The tally of total Covid-19 cases includes 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,551 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 84,372 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,174 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India, the official data showed.

The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.6 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32,128.4.

Nearly 60 per cent of the active cases in India are in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra is leading the tally in the active Covid-19 cases. This is followed by Andhra Pradesh (8,846) and Karnataka (7,576), said the official data.

PM’s message

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 70 on Thursday said, “Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now- Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy”.