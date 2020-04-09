Covid-19: Toys maker Pals Plush at Kakinada SEZ to make PPE kits for medical fraternity

Pals Plush India, a manufacturer of soft toys and accessories, operating out of the GMR Kakinada SEZ has begun manufacture of ‘Personal Protection Equipment’ kits for the medical fraternity during efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has dedicated its entire production capability for manufacturing high quality PPE kits, including coverall and face shield. Pals Plush delivery plan is to produce 2,000-5,000 PPE kits per day from its Kakinada SEZ’s factory.

The production commenced on April 1, and is catering to the requirements of doctors and para medic staff dealing with Covid-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh.

Ajay Sinha, promoter of Pals Plush India, said, “We are fortunate to have got this opportunity through GMR to serve the nation in this crisis.”

Pals Plush is one of India’s top ten manufacturers of soft toys and accessories and exports to the European countries. It is now manufacturing PPE kits using the seamless metal detection machines with the AQL (Acceptable Quality Limit) based in-house testing facility, which make the product safe for the end-users.

All finished products pass through a specially designed UV (Ultra Violet) tunnel for enhanced control of any bio-contamination. The output is handled by expert personnel in apt PPE gears, who follow rigorous clinical hygienic protocol while packaging the products.