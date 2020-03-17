Covid-19: Treat foreign tourists with empathy, says Kerala Chief Minister

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that foreign tourists need to be treated with empathy and hotels and homestay owners should not close their doors on them fearing spread of the Covid-19 virus. He highlighted the importance of tourism to the state's economy while speaking to newspersons here on Monday, after an all-party meeting convened to drum up a consensus on the virus containment strategy.

A long haul ahead

"We're in a for a long haul fighting the virus and it is just right that we maintain a heightened level of awareness and vigil. But that does not mean we treat foreign tourists with hostility, sullying our name as a perfect host."

The Chief Minister was also concerned that the virus containment efforts were being reduced to a mockery by people who refuse to observe home quarantine properly, in the process endangering the health of the larger community.

He announced that three more people had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Monday, taking the total number of patients to 24 in the state. Two of the new cases are in Malappuram and the other in Kasaragod, both districts in the North of the State. The first two travellers had arrived from Dubai, and the other from Saudi Arabia. They have been put on home quarantine on arrival, according to Health Minister KK Shylaja, who was also present along with the Chief Minister.

Spike in NRI arrivals

The state is bracing for a spike in suspected infection cases, with non-residents arriving in large batches at the four international airports. These numbers are expected to go up still further. On Monday, 1,815 more people went into home quarantine, while another 72 were admitted to isolation wards in hospitals, according to the State health department. The total number of those in home quarantine now is 12,470, while those isolated in hospitals is 270. According to the Chief Minister, more staff were being deployed at the airport and more counters being opened to ease the immigration process and avoid crowding. He appealed to all places of worship to ensure that there was no crowding. No more than 100 persons should be allowed for weddings.

Health desk in Thrissur

Six councillors of the Kozhikode Corporation have been advised to remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days after they flew back from Dubai on Friday, cutting short a visit to Dubai. The CPI(M) councillors who had left for Dubai on invitation from friends and relatives on March 7 were scheduled to return on March 15. Meanwhile, the Health Department has launched a help desk at Kuttanellur, near Thrissur, since it has been confirmed that a British tourist who tested positive for Covid-19 had attended the Kuttanellur temple festival on March 8. He was part of a 19-member tourist team that visited the Paramekkavu temple, the Athirappilly falls and the Kerala Kalamandalam at Cheruthuruthy.

Central Minister goes under quarantine

Meanwhile, a report from New Delhi said that the V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, has gone into self-isolation at his official residence. This follows his recent visit to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, an Institution of National Importance under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and based in Thiruvananthapuram. A resident doctor returning home from Spain on March 1 and has since tested positive to the Covid-19 after being found asymptomatic initially. A number of his colleagues at the hospital have already been compelled to self-quarantine themselves.