Covid-19 under control in Andhra Pradesh: Govt

The Covid-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh is under control and only 69 patients are in hospitals receiving treatment, according to officials. Even though a few new cases were being reported from the State, the number of people getting admitted in hospitals was `negligible’, the officials informed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on health, held in Amaravati.

So far, 87 per cent of the eligible people have been given the precaution dose in the State while over 99 percent of 15-17 year olds also received the second dose, the officials said. About 99 per cent of 12-14 have completed the second dose as per official data.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete administration of precautionary dose to those above 60 years on a priority basis.

Aarogyasri

Reddy also instructed the health department officials to introduce the concept of family doctor in Government hospitals and healthcare centres from August 15 in a phased manner along with digital video-link facilities for primary healthcare centres and village clinics.

The number of treatments to be covered under the free health care scheme, Aarogyasri, would also be increased, he said. The officials are now working on the expansion of the list in consultation with the doctors and medical experts. As of now, 2,446 types of treatments are under the purview of Aarogyasri.

Virtual accounts will also be provided for Aarogyasri beneficiaries so that the treatment costs can directly be credited into their accounts who would in turn pay to the hospitals.