Covid-19 update: India logs 1,086 new cases

India’s overall Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed 185 crore total doses, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On the other hand, 1,086 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the ministry, 185.04 crore total doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered till 7 am on Wednesday. This includes 91.32 crore total first doses and 79.72 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged over 18 years, 5.74 crore total first doses and 3.88 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 1.98 crore doses to the 12-14 years cohort and a total of 2.37 crore precaution doses.

A total of 15.49 lakh total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 55,424 were first doses and 5,74,214 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged over 18 years. 49,391 first doses and 1,53,306 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 5,65,338 doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years in the last 24 hours, while precaution doses administered totalled 1,52,026.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 30.24 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.19 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.58 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,871. 1,086 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,198 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.24 crore. 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,487.