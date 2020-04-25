Covid-19 update: Tamil Nadu reports 66 new cases, 94 patients discharged

A further 66 persons were infected with the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, to take the total number of positive persons to 1,821. However, the number of active cases as on date is only 835 (two deaths notified to other States; one patient died after turning negative for infection).

One positive development is that in the last three days, the number of discharged patients has been higher than the number of positive cases reported daily.

While 66 new cases were reported today, 94 Covid-19 patients were discharged following treatment.. On Friday, 72 positive cases were reported, but 114 infected persons were discharged. Similarly on Thursday, 90 positive patients were discharged, while 54 were infected.

As on date, taking the total number of patients to be discharged is 960.

The number of Covid-19 suspected individuals in isolation wards is 1,865. While 27,277 persons are in home quarantine and 25 are in government quarantine facilities.

More testing

On Saturday, 7,131 samples were tested, against 5,882 on Friday and 6,954 on Thursday, the government said in its daily Covid-19 bulletin.

While Chennai continues to witness a high number of positive cases, 43 today, Kanchipuram saw 7 new cases, followed by Tenkasi (5) and Madurai (4).

Today, one Covid-19 patient died, taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to 23, the data said.