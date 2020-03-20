Covid-19: Uttara Kannada starts social reporting system

Mangaluru, March 20

The Uttara Kannada district administration has decided to start a social reporting system at the taluk level in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of the district, said this decision has been taken after observing the increasing trend of non-disclosure of travel history by highly-educated foreign-returned Indian citizens.

He said a helpline facility would be put in place at every taluk under this system, through which citizens can inform incidents of non-reporting and disclose the travel history of such people.

He said care will be taken not to disclose the name of the caller.

This type of reporting by society will create pressure on such people who do not disclose their travel history, and would help the administration to impose home quarantine on them so that public health at large can be taken care of, he said.