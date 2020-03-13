Covid-19: Uttara Kannada to set up help desks in public spaces

The Uttara Kannada district administration has decided to open help desks at major bus stands, railway stations and tourist spots to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada, said that helpdesks would be opened at the bus stands in all the 12 taluks of the district. Apart from this, they will also be set up at the Karwar, Gokarna, Murudeshwara and Bhatkal railway stations. Two other help desks will be operative at the tourist spots of Murudeshwara and Gokarna.

Kumar said that the role of these help desks would be to educate citizens, and to conduct thermal scanning for commuters suspected to be infected.

Collecting information

Details of travellers from foreign countries, who have been staying in the Uttara Kannada district, will also be collected as an extra measure.

The details of all patients who have visited medical practitioners will be collected by the officials of the Health Department every day. Standard operating procedures will will be followed in suspected cases, Kumar said.

He said that government buildings have been identified as quarantine facilities. For isolation and healthcare, naval base health facilities in Karwar and two private hospitals have been roped in, he further added.

Students admitted

Meanwhile, three students have been admitted to a hospital in Manipal with symptoms of Covid-19. Of them, two were admitted on March 12, another one on March 13. It is said that these students had travel history to countries such as the US, Kuwait and Malaysia.

The samples collected from throat swabs of these students have been sent for further investigation.