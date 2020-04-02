Covid-19: Uttara Kannada’s strategies start yielding results

Containment strategies against Covid-19, proper delivery of essential commodities during the lockdown, and massive health survey by the district administration are showing results in Uttara Kannada district.

Analysing the data pertaining to the lockdown, Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district, said the number of people on streets, on a given day, is negligible in comparison to the total population. The district has around 16 lakh people.

“It clearly shows, by and large, lockdown guidelines have been adhered to. Needless to say, some more efforts are required,” he said.

The district administration even used drones in some urban centres to monitor the lockdown implementation.

Ration delivery

The doorstep delivery of essential commodities by the administration has helped in the implementation of the curfew. “Urban areas are not so challenging but our success at rural area is worth mentioning,” he said, adding that he is not claiming that the administration has achieved 100 per cent.

In places such as Sirsi, one of the major urban centres of the district, the district administration took the assistance of the supermarket of TSS Ltd, a farmers’ cooperative, for the delivery of essential commodities at the doorsteps.

There is no need for the people to panic in the district, as it has sufficient buffer stocks of all essential commodities, he said.

Health survey

Referring to the massive health survey conducted by the district administration, the deputy commissioner said the results are encouraging. Of the 16 lakh people in the district, only 418 have health issues. That too not related to Covid-19, Kumar said.

“It is important to note that out of 8000 houses at Bhatkal, we have conducted one more door-to-door survey of 4000 houses. Fortunately, only 13 have fever symptoms but it is normal fever and asymptomatic to Covid-19. This clearly shows all our containment plans start giving positive results,” he said.

Thanking the Indian Navy which has come to the help of the district administration during this period, he said all the eight Covid-19 patients are recovering and their health conditions are stable. It may be mentioned here that the district administration had earmarked Indian Navy’s hospital – Patanjali – in Karwar for Covid-19 patients.

He said all the primary contacts of the patients are now in quarantine centres and are under medical observation.

Markaz meet

On the participants at Delhi’s Markaz congregations, Harish Kumar said only eight members from the district participated in Markaz. All of them are quarantined and crossed 14 days’ crucial period, he said.

There are a lot of requests and demands for which the district administration is not giving permission. Heeding to such grievances will definitely lead to end of social distancing, he said.

“I am confident that we will come out of this crisis, if we are able to maintain same discipline throughout the lockdown period,” he added.