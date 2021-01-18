National

Covid-19 vaccination: Andhra Pradesh reports 'nil' adverse events on Monday

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 18, 2021

14,606 healthcare workers gets the first dose of vaccine.

Andhra Pradesh has not reported any adverse events in Covid-19 vaccination on Monday even as 14,606 healthcare workers received the first dose of vaccine.

As per the State Government’s data on Monday, the vaccination drive continued in all 13 districts of the state today. East Godavari topped the list of vaccination with 1,923 people receiving it. This was followed by SPSR Nellore District and Guntur with 1,847 and 1,490 vaccinations respectively.

The report shows Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) as Zero.

