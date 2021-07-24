Covid-19 vaccination drive: Top IT firms on full throttle

With the second wave of Covid-19 subsiding and lockdown restrictions getting relaxed, top information technology companies have stepped up their vaccination drive to cover all of their employees.

Though there is no immediate scope for calling the staff back to the office anytime soon considering persisting concerns about the infection, the firms are hoping to vaccinate all employees during this quarter to help remove hesitancy.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan said over 70 per cent of company’s 5.09 lakh employees had received at least one dose of Covid vaccine so far.

“We began the drive in May and covered five lakh individuals including their family members so far,” he said.

“We are on track to vaccinate all of employees and their families by September,” he said in the first quarter earning’s call recently.

Besides holding vaccination camps at its locations, the firm also went to some smaller cities where its staff are working from home.

Hesitancy

“Though they are willing to come back to offices, there are still concerns. Perhaps, things will get better after they received the second dose,” a top executive of an IT major, who doesn’t want to be identified, said.

“I think, it will at least six months before things better and employees coming back to offices,” he felt.

Wipro said about 56 per cent of its 2.25 lakh employees have received at least one dose, Infosys’s Chief Financial Officer Pravin Rao says about 58 per cent of its 2.68 lakh employees are vaccinated so far.

“About 70 per cent of all our employees are vaccinated so far. We are hoping to cover the remaining employees in the second quarter,” a senior HCL Tech executive said.

Persistent Systems, which has vaccinated 10,000 out of its 14,000 employees, says that its facilities are open with Covid-19 protocols in place.

“Several companies have organised vaccination camps at their offices, keeping in view the hesitancy in some staff to go to a crowded public vaccination camp. This has encouraged employees to go for the vaccine,” Sunil Sapre, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Persistent Systems, told BusinessLine.

“Perhaps, they (employees) will wait till their get their second shot before coming to offices,” he said.

“Even if they come back to offices, it will take some time before we see five days a week,” he said.