Covid-19 vaccination for people above 18 begins in Delhi

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The third and largest phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people in 18-45 age group began here Monday morning.
Around 90 lakh people are eligible for the jabs under this category in Delhi. Five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the exercise, an official said.
The government set up the vaccination centres at schools to accommodate the large number of beneficiaries, he added.
Till now, vaccines were being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the national capital.
Pre-registration is mandatory for vaccination in the 18-45 age group, and there will be no walk-ins under this category for now, the official said.
Three big private hospital chains – Apollo, Fortis and Max – have already started vaccinating people in the 18-45 age group at limited centres from Saturday.
The Delhi government has placed orders for 1.34 crore vaccine doses, which will be delivered over the next three months.
Of these, 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine are being procured from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.
Officials had earlier said the first tranche of three lakh doses would reach Delhi in the first week of May.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday said a plan has been formulated to vaccinate all adults against the coronavirus within the next three months.
He had said that everybody aged above 18 would be administered Covid-19 vaccines free of cost in Delhi.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
GroupM ESP, the entertainment, e-sports and sports division of GroupM India, says in a sports sponsorship ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...