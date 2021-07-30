Covid-19 vaccination: Gujarat covers 50% population with first dose

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Gujarat has covered 50 per cent of its eligible 4.93 crore population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the State health department informed after administering 2.49 crore first doses as on July 29, 2021.
15.7 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated with both the doses.
Of the total 3,26,14,461 doses administered till July 29, 2,48,56,842 were administered as first dose, while 77,57,619 doses were administered as second dose.
Gujarat has total 4,93,20,000 eligible population (above 18 years of age) for vaccination. Based on the data, 50.4 per cent received the first dose, while 15.7 per cent received both the doses as on July 29, 2021.
Those receiving the first dose include 19.66 lakh health and frontline workers, 1.71 crore above 45 years of age and 1.08 crore belonging to 18-44 age-group.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated the health-workers and administration for achieving this landmark.
Gujarat administered 4.39 lakh doses on July 29, which included 3.13 lakh as first dose and 1.25 lakh as second dose.
In past seven days since July 23, Gujarat administered total 19.56 lakh doses, with daily average of 2.79 lakh doses. Notably, the State maintains an off for Covid vaccinations on Wednesday to cover the other regular vaccination programmes for pregnant women and children.
Gujarat reported 27 new cases with 66,627 tests conducted on Thursday. Test positivity rate stands at 0.04 per cent. The State has 268 active cases and 10,078 deaths as on July 29. Total 8,24,829 cases were reported in the State so far with 8,14,485 people discharged.
