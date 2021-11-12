Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 53 lakh doses on Nov 11

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India inoculated over 53 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, November 11, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of November 12, 7 am, India had administered 53,81,889 doses in the last 24 hours. Of this, 14,26,692 were first doses while 39,55,197 were second doses.
India has administered 1,10,79,51,225 total doses of the vaccine so far including 74,67,59,675 first doses and 36,11,91,550 second doses.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 13,73,01,124 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 10,12,13,792 total doses administered and West Bengal with 8,32,66,658 doses.
Uttar Pradesh also tops the list in terms of first and second doses.
It has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 10,07,55,025. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,85,20,902 doses and West Bengal with 5,94,97,933 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,65,46,099 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,26,92,890 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,83,67,757.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,37,416, down by 1,140 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 13,155 to 3,38,14,080. 501 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,62,690.
