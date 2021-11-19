Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 72 lakh doses on November 18

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India administered more than 72 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, November 18, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of November 19, 7am, India had administered 72,94,864 doses of the vaccine in the last 24 hours. This includes 22,98,283 first doses and 49,96,581 doses.
1,15,23,49,358 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. Of this, 76,03,22,277 are first doses while second doses total 39,20,27,081.
Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 14,54,75,595 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 10,54,83,425 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 8,62,98,114 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.
It has administered 10,41,32,632 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,04,53,185 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,09,02,147 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,13,42,963 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,50,30,240 doses and Gujarat with 3,09,75,940 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 34.5 million. 11,106 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 126620. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 12,789 to 3,38,97,921. 459 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,65,082.
