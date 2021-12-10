Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 74 lakh doses on December 9

India administered more than 74 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, December 9, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of December 10, 7am, 74,57,970 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 21,42,436 were first doses while second doses totalled 53,15,534.

1,31,18,87,257 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 80,98,09,983 first doses and 50,20,77,274 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 17,38,75,299 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 12,19,50,555 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 9,61,99,150 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 11,69,76,241 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,71,20,422 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,39,50,786 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,68,99,058 second doses.It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,48,30,133 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,13,70,798 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.6 million. 8,503 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 94943. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 7,678 to 3,4,105,066. 624 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,74,735.