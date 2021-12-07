Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 79 lakh doses on December 6

India vaccinated over 79 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, December 6, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of December 7, 7 am, 79,39,038 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 23,52,319 beneficiaries were given the first dose while 55,86,719 received their second dose.

Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 127.9 crore total doses so far

1,28,76,10,590 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 80,26,81,922 first doses and 48,49,28,668 second doses.

State-wise vaccination tally

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered, at 16,90,64,962. It is followed by Maharashtra with 11,94,86,648 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses at 9,51,10,426.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses. It has administered 11,50,68,284 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,62,70,772 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,37,68,682 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,39,96,678 shots, followed by Maharashtra with 4,32,15,876 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 3,93,34,047.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.6 million. 6,882 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 95,014. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 10,004 to 3,40,79,612; 220 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,73,757.