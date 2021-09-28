Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 1 crore daily doses for the fifth time

Scripting a survival
India on Monday administered over one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, crossing the mark for single-day vaccinations for the fifth time.
According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of September 28, 7 am, 1,02,22,525 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours. Of these, 62,04,698 were first doses and 40,17,827 were second doses.
India has administered 87,07,08,636 total doses of the vaccine so far, with 63,96,14,662 as first doses and 23,10,93,974 as second.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States, totalling 8,42,71,713. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,61,68,912 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,77,28,554 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops at 2,32,09,551, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,96,71,679 and Gujarat at 1,84,87,944.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive with 10,39,43,392 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,93,78,463 total doses and Madhya Pradesh with 6,23,84,635 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 3.36 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,92,206, down by 7,414 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 26,030 to 3,29,58,002; 179 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,47,373.
