Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 107.70 crore total doses

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India has administered over 107.70 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of November 5, 7am, 1,07,70,46,116 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country. This includes 73,79,02,830 first doses and 33,91,43,286 second doses.
As many as 5,65,276 doses were administered in the last 24 hours including 2,01,496 first doses and 3,63,780 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 13,27,24,503 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 9,90,48,463 doses and West Bengal with 8,02,64,389 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses. It has administered 9,89,99,352 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,76,70,429 first doses administered and West Bengal with 5,79,36,300 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,37,25,151 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,13,78,034 doses and Gujarat with 2,66,93,849 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,48,922, up by 343 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 12,165 to 3,37,24,959. As many as 221 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,49,873.
