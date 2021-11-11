Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 110 crore total doses

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India has administered over 110 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the official data, as of November 11, 7am, India had administered 1,10,23,34,225 total doses of the vaccine including 74,52,57,963 first doses and 35,70,76,262 second doses.
57,54,817 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,92,224 were given their first jab while 43,62,593 received their second.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of vaccine doses across the board.
It tops the list among States in terms of first doses. It is also the first State to administer over 10 crore first doses with 10,02,95,348 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,82,72,246 doses and West Bengal with 5,93,81,436 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh again tops the list with 3,58,10,175 doses administered, followed by Maharashtra with 3,23,85,502 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,79,38,125.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 13,61,05,523 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 10,06,57,748 total doses administered and West Bengal with 8,29,74,470 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.4 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,38,556, down by 1,127 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 13,878 to 3,38,00925. As many as 340 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,62,189.
