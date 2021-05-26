Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 20 crore doses

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
India has administered over 20 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of May 26, 7 am, 20,06,62,456 total doses of the vaccine had been administered. Of this, 15,71,49,593 are first doses while second doses total 4,35,12,863.
A total of 20,39,087 people received the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 18,35,190 people received the first dose while 2,03,897 received the second.
CoWIN: Govt enables on-site registration for ages 18-44 for Covid Vaccination Centres
As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,67,91,838 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,34,36,943 and Rajasthan at 1,32,32,595.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 44,20,595 second shots being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 39,67,609 and West Bengal at 38,35,335.
Health experts for reducing vaccination age limit
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra leads the overall vaccination drive with 2,12,12,433 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,68,16,336 and Rajasthan at 1,62,83,420.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 27 million. As per the official data, the active case load now stands at 24,95,591, down by 91,191. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,95,955 to 2,43,50,816 while 4,157 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,11,388, as per the official data.
