Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 23 lakh doses on Jan 2

India administered over 23 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, January 2, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of January 3, 7 am, 23,30,706 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 6,19,815 were first doses while second doses totalled 17,10,891.

So far, 145,68,89,306 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country including 84,62,78,939 first doses and 61,06,10,367 second shots.

State-wise tally

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot in terms of the highest number of total doses, having administered 20,25,88,335 doses.

It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,40,90,959 doses and West Bengal with 10,50,59,647 total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 12,84,94,516 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,02,31,192 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,46,51,734 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 7,40,93,819 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,38,59,767 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 5,03,50,336 doses.

Vaccination for 15-18-year-olds begins today.

India’s overall coronavirus infection tally is over 34.9 million; 33,750 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,45,582. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 10,846 to 3,42,95,407; 123 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,81,893.

India has recorded 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant so far while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 639.