National

Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 26 crore total doses

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 16, 2021

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, at a medical centre in Mumbai   -  REUTERS

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.6 million

India has administered over 26 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 16, 7 am, 26,19,72,014 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in India. Of this, 21,26,81,921 are first doses while second doses total 4,92,90,093.

28,00,458 people were given the anti-Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of this, 24,02,842 people received the first jab while 3,97,616 received the second.

Also read:Downswing in India’s daily Covid cases continues

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses, with 2,11,98,464 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,99,53,946 and Rajasthan at 1,66,27,520.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 52,81,293 shots being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 46,40,786 and West Bengal at 41,08,521.

Also read: Single Covid vaccine dose enough for previously infected: AIG study

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,64,79,757 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,38,29,486 and Gujarat at 2,08,30,209.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.6 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 8,65,432, down by 47,946. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,07,628 to 2,83,88,100. 2542 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,79,573, as per the official data.

Published on June 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.