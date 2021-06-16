Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 26 crore total doses

India has administered over 26 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 16, 7 am, 26,19,72,014 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in India. Of this, 21,26,81,921 are first doses while second doses total 4,92,90,093.

28,00,458 people were given the anti-Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of this, 24,02,842 people received the first jab while 3,97,616 received the second.

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses, with 2,11,98,464 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,99,53,946 and Rajasthan at 1,66,27,520.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 52,81,293 shots being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 46,40,786 and West Bengal at 41,08,521.

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,64,79,757 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,38,29,486 and Gujarat at 2,08,30,209.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.6 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 8,65,432, down by 47,946. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,07,628 to 2,83,88,100. 2542 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,79,573, as per the official data.