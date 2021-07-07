Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 36 crore doses so far

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India administered over 36 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of 7 am, July 7, India had administered 36,13,23,548 total doses of the vaccine. This includes 29,37,06,832 first doses and 6,76,16,716 second doses. 36,05,998 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 24,10,107 received their first dose while 11,95,891 received their second jab.
Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 2,93,15,028 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,76,60,383 doses and Rajasthan at 2,14,54,506 doses.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 71,42,815 second doses administered. It is followed by Gujarat with 61,50,594 doses and West Bengal with 58,22,638 doses.
The overall vaccination drive is being led by Maharashtra with 3,48,03,198 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,45,24,680 and Gujarat at 2,73,31,870.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.6 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 4,59,920, down by 4,437. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 47,240 to 2,97,99,534. 930 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,04,211, as per the official data.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...