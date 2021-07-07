Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 36 crore doses so far

India administered over 36 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am, July 7, India had administered 36,13,23,548 total doses of the vaccine. This includes 29,37,06,832 first doses and 6,76,16,716 second doses. 36,05,998 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 24,10,107 received their first dose while 11,95,891 received their second jab.

Leading States

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 2,93,15,028 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,76,60,383 doses and Rajasthan at 2,14,54,506 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 71,42,815 second doses administered. It is followed by Gujarat with 61,50,594 doses and West Bengal with 58,22,638 doses.

The overall vaccination drive is being led by Maharashtra with 3,48,03,198 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,45,24,680 and Gujarat at 2,73,31,870.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.6 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 4,59,920, down by 4,437. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 47,240 to 2,97,99,534. 930 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,04,211, as per the official data.