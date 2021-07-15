Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 39 crore doses

India has administered over 39 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of July 15, 7 am, 39,13,40,491 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 31,35,29,502 first doses and 7,78,10,989 second doses.

34,97,058 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 20,34,632 people received their first jab while 14,62,426 received their second.

World in early stages of third wave, cautions WHO chief

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 3,26,66,360 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,95,57,739 doses and Rajasthan at 2,23,38,742 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 83,66,620 second doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 68,98,498 doses and Gujarat with 65,19,179 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered with 3,88,37,852 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,79,24,359 total doses administered and Gujarat at 2,85,03,868.

Covid-19: TN reports 2,458 new cases, 55 deaths

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.9 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 432041, up by 2095. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 39130 to 30143850. 581 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 411989, as per the official data.