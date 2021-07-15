Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 39 crore doses

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India has administered over 39 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of July 15, 7 am, 39,13,40,491 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 31,35,29,502 first doses and 7,78,10,989 second doses.
34,97,058 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 20,34,632 people received their first jab while 14,62,426 received their second.
World in early stages of third wave, cautions WHO chief
Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 3,26,66,360 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,95,57,739 doses and Rajasthan at 2,23,38,742 doses.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 83,66,620 second doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 68,98,498 doses and Gujarat with 65,19,179 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered with 3,88,37,852 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,79,24,359 total doses administered and Gujarat at 2,85,03,868.
Covid-19: TN reports 2,458 new cases, 55 deaths
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.9 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 432041, up by 2095. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 39130 to 30143850. 581 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 411989, as per the official data.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...