Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 41 crore total doses

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India has administered over 41 crore total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of July 20, 7 am, 41,18,46,401 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country. This includes 32,63,92,783 first doses and 8,54,53,618 second doses.
About 52,67,309 people were given the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 33,76,878 people received their first dose while 18,90,431 received their second dose of the vaccine.
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan are the top three States in terms of the number of first doses administered. Uttar Pradesh is leading with 3,43,94,183 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,06,36,740 doses and Rajasthan at 2,32,95,731 doses.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 92,75,340 doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 76,74,598 doses and Gujarat with 69,02,088 doses.
Uttar Pradesh, the first State to cross the 4-crore mark in total doses administered, is leading the overall vaccination drive with 4,10,51,734 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,99,12,080 total doses administered and Gujarat at 2,97,52,339.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 31.17 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 4,06,130, down by 15,535. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 45,254 to 3,03,53,710. Around 374 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,14,482, as per the official data.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...