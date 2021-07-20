Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 41 crore total doses

India has administered over 41 crore total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of July 20, 7 am, 41,18,46,401 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country. This includes 32,63,92,783 first doses and 8,54,53,618 second doses.

About 52,67,309 people were given the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 33,76,878 people received their first dose while 18,90,431 received their second dose of the vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan are the top three States in terms of the number of first doses administered. Uttar Pradesh is leading with 3,43,94,183 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,06,36,740 doses and Rajasthan at 2,32,95,731 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 92,75,340 doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 76,74,598 doses and Gujarat with 69,02,088 doses.

Uttar Pradesh, the first State to cross the 4-crore mark in total doses administered, is leading the overall vaccination drive with 4,10,51,734 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,99,12,080 total doses administered and Gujarat at 2,97,52,339.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 31.17 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 4,06,130, down by 15,535. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 45,254 to 3,03,53,710. Around 374 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,14,482, as per the official data.