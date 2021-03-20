Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 4.2 crore vaccine doses so far

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India inoculated over 27 lakh people against Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of doses administered to over 4.2 crore, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of March 20 at 7 am IST, India inoculated 27,23,575 people in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of doses administered to 4,20,63,392.
Overall, 24,15,800 people receive their first dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,48,42,030. Around 3,07,775 people received their second dose of the vaccine in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 72,21,362.
As per state-wise data, Maharashtra was ahead of the pack in administering th first doses to the vaccine at 35,01,550. It was followed by Rajasthan at 34,07,251 and Uttar Pradesh at 32,24,855.
Uttar Pradesh also administered the highest number of second doses at 7,83,705, followed by Gujarat at 5,89,846 and Maharashtra at 5,58,783.
Maharashtra is leading the vaccination drive with 40,60,333 total doses of the vaccine administered so far in the state, followed by Rajasthan at 40,47,196 and Uttar Pradesh at 40,08,560.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally is above the 11.5 million mark.
As of March 20 at 8 am IST, the number of active cases increased by 17112 on Friday, taking the total to 288394. The number of Cured/Discharged/Migrated increased by 23653 to 11107332. The death toll increased by 188 taking the total number of deaths recorded to 159558.
