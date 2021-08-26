Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 60 crore total doses

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India inoculated over 80 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, August 25, surpassing the 60 crore mark in total doses administered, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of August 26, 7 am, 80,40,407 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 58,46,332 received their first dose while 21,94,075 received their second. India has administered 60,38,46,475 total doses of the vaccine so far including 46,68,80,859 first doses and 13,69,65,616 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 5,55,94,890. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,02,70,837 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,54,89,380 doses.
Also read: Waning Covid cases helped India’s economy steady in July
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,45,94,471 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 1,08,90,762 doses and West Bengal with 1,04,99,392 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 6,60,82,449 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,48,65,308 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,40,08,068 doses.
Also read: Not enough data, doses for booster dose, says AIIMS Director Guleria
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.5 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,33,725, up by 11,398 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 34,159 to 3,17,88,440. 607 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,36,365.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...