Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 60 crore total doses

India inoculated over 80 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, August 25, surpassing the 60 crore mark in total doses administered, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 26, 7 am, 80,40,407 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 58,46,332 received their first dose while 21,94,075 received their second. India has administered 60,38,46,475 total doses of the vaccine so far including 46,68,80,859 first doses and 13,69,65,616 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 5,55,94,890. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,02,70,837 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,54,89,380 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,45,94,471 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 1,08,90,762 doses and West Bengal with 1,04,99,392 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 6,60,82,449 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,48,65,308 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,40,08,068 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.5 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,33,725, up by 11,398 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 34,159 to 3,17,88,440. 607 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,36,365.