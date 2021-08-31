Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 64 crore total doses

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India has administered over 64 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of August 31, 7 am, India had administered 64,05,28,644 doses, including 49,30,20,765 first doses and 14,75,07,879 second doses, as per the data.
As many as 59,62,286 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 43,75,593 received their first dose while 15,86,693 received their second.
First five months of vaccination drive in US helped avert 1.4 lakh deaths, says study
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses. It is the first State to cross the 6-crore mark in terms of first doses administered (6,00,65,480 doses), followed by Maharashtra at 4,24,37,256 and Madhya Pradesh at 3,75,97,750 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops with 1,57,68,004, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,14,83,906 doses and Gujarat with 1,13,63,015 doses.
Over 1.25 lakh get Covid vaccination in Chennai on a single day
Uttar Pradesh leads in the overall vaccination drive, having administered 7,15,49,386 total doses so far, followed by Maharashtra with 5,82,05,260 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,55,60,793 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is above 3.27 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,70,640, down by 5,684 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 36,275 to 3,19,59,680; 350 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 438,560.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...