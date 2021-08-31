Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 64 crore total doses

India has administered over 64 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of August 31, 7 am, India had administered 64,05,28,644 doses, including 49,30,20,765 first doses and 14,75,07,879 second doses, as per the data.

As many as 59,62,286 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 43,75,593 received their first dose while 15,86,693 received their second.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses. It is the first State to cross the 6-crore mark in terms of first doses administered (6,00,65,480 doses), followed by Maharashtra at 4,24,37,256 and Madhya Pradesh at 3,75,97,750 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops with 1,57,68,004, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,14,83,906 doses and Gujarat with 1,13,63,015 doses.

Uttar Pradesh leads in the overall vaccination drive, having administered 7,15,49,386 total doses so far, followed by Maharashtra with 5,82,05,260 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,55,60,793 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is above 3.27 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,70,640, down by 5,684 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 36,275 to 3,19,59,680; 350 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 438,560.