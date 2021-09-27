Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 86 crore doses

India has administered over 86 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of September 27, 7 a.m, India had administered 86,01,59,011 total doses of the vaccine including 63,32,16,286 first doses and 22,69,42,725 second doses.

About 38,18,362 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. From this, 22,13,010 beneficiaries received their first dose while 16,05,352 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of first doses administered among the States with 8,16,08,288 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,55,43,151 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,70,84,580 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,27,83,101 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,87,01,290 doses and Gujarat with 1,82,14,246 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is the first State to administer over 10 crore total doses. It is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 10,03,09,578 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,83,26,252 total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 6,11,21,685 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.6 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,99,620, down by 3,856 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 29,621 to 3,29,31,972,276 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,47,194.