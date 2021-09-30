Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 88 crore doses so far

India has administered over 88 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of September 30, 7am, 88,34,70,578 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country including 64,64,73,741 first doses and 23,69,96,837 second doses.

65,34,306 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 34,53,061 received their first jab while 30,81,245 received their second dose.

State-wise tally

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in total doses administered with 10,59,46,747 doses. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 8,10,05,658. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 6,30,21,254 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses with 8,55,74,378 doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra at 5,70,91,306 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,80,95,796 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,39,14,352 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,03,72,369 doses and Gujarat with 1,87,58,685 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 33.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,77,020, down by 5,500 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 28,718 to 3,30,14,898. 311 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,48,062.