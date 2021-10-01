Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 89 crore total doses

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India has administered more than 89 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far with over 64 lakh beneficiaries inoculated on Thursday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of October 1, 7am, 89,02,08,007 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country. Of this, 65,02,29,045 were first doses while second doses amounted to 23,99,78,962.
As many as 64,40,451 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 35,85,494 were first doses while second doses totalled 28,54,957.
Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of first doses administered among the States with 8,61,38,105 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,76,33,028 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,84,28,086 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,42,61,937 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,07,06,553 doses and Gujarat with 1,90,03,089 doses.
Also read: Covid vaccination crosses 4.50 crore-mark in TN
Uttar Pradesh is the first State to administer over 10 crore total doses. It is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 10,68,44,658 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,18,94,965 total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 6,36,16,496 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,75,224, down by 1,796 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 28,246 to 3,30,43,144. 277 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,48,339.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...