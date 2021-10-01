Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 89 crore total doses

India has administered more than 89 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far with over 64 lakh beneficiaries inoculated on Thursday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 1, 7am, 89,02,08,007 total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country. Of this, 65,02,29,045 were first doses while second doses amounted to 23,99,78,962.

As many as 64,40,451 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 35,85,494 were first doses while second doses totalled 28,54,957.

UP tops list

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of first doses administered among the States with 8,61,38,105 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,76,33,028 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,84,28,086 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,42,61,937 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,07,06,553 doses and Gujarat with 1,90,03,089 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is the first State to administer over 10 crore total doses. It is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 10,68,44,658 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,18,94,965 total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 6,36,16,496 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,75,224, down by 1,796 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 28,246 to 3,30,43,144. 277 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,48,339.