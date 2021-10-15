Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 97 crore total doses

India has administered over 97 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of October 15, 7am, 97,14,38,553 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 69,26,23,237 first doses and 27,88,15,316 second doses. 30,26,483 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,67,940 were first doses while second doses totalled 16,58,543.

As for the States-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in total doses administered with 11,77,21,113 doses. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 9,07,46,457. It is followed by Gujarat with 6,63,54,983 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses with 9,22,37,989 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra at 6,28,97,496 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,90,96,959 doses. In terms of second doses, Maharashtra comes first, having administered 2,78,48,961 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,54,83,124 doses and Gujarat with 2,24,82,600 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,03,678, down by 2,908 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 19,391 to 3,33,82,100. 379 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,51,814.