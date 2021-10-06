Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses landmark of 92 crore jabs

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India has administered over 92 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of October 6, 7am, 92,17,65,405 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country. This includes 66,72,46,479 first doses and 25,45,18,926 second doses. 59,48,360 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 32,32,655 received their first dose while 27,15,705 received their second.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 8,90,47,649 . It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,91,48,680 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,87,75,167 doses.
Also read: Active Covid-19 cases lowest in 203 days
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 2,54,99,623 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,26,86,604 doses and Gujarat with 1,99,43,416 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 11,17,34,253 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,46,48,303 total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 6,44,39,939 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,46,687, down by 6,215 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 24,770 to 3,31,75,656. 278 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,49,538.
