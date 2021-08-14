Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses the 53-crore mark in total doses administered

India has administered over 53 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far with more than 63 lakh people inoculated on Friday alone, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of August 14, 7am, 53,61,89,903 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country including 41.6 crore first doses and 11.9 crore second doses.

63.8 lakh beneficiaries were given the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 50.3 lakh received their first dose while 13.4 received their second.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have administered the highest number of first doses.

Uttar Pradesh is in the lead with first doses amounting to 4.8 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 3.5 crore doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3 crore doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1.2 crore second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 95 lakh doses and West Bengal with 93 lakh doses.

Uttar Pradesh is ahead in terms of the overall vaccination drive having administered 5.7 crore total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra that has administered 4.8 crore total doses and Gujarat with 3.9 crore doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 3.2 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 387,673, up by 2,446 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 35,743 to 3.1 crore. 478 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4.3 lakh.