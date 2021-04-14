Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 11 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 11 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of April 14, 7 am, 11,11,79,578 total doses of the vaccine had been administered. 26,46,528 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 22,58,910 people received the first dose of the vaccine while 3,87,618 received the second dose. 9,73,01,914 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far while second doses total 1,38,77,664.

Maharashtra is ahead of the pack in terms of the number of first doses administered with 97,18,039. It is followed by Rajasthan at 88,86,496 and Gujarat at 85,02,799.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of the number of second doses administered at 13,88,612. It is followed by Gujarat at 12,02,500 and Rajasthan at 11,94,436.

Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 1,07,53,947 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Rajasthan, the second State to cross the 1-crore mark with 1,00,80,932 total doses administered and Uttar Pradesh at 97,19,899.

India’s infection tally has surpassed 13.87 million. 1,01,006 active cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 1365704. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 1,23,36,036, up by 82339. 1,027 deaths were recorded in the last 24-hours taking the death toll to 1,72,085.