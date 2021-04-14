Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 11 crore total doses so far

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
India has administered over 11 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of April 14, 7 am, 11,11,79,578 total doses of the vaccine had been administered. 26,46,528 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours.
Of this, 22,58,910 people received the first dose of the vaccine while 3,87,618 received the second dose. 9,73,01,914 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far while second doses total 1,38,77,664.
Centre set to fast-track approvals for foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines
Maharashtra is ahead of the pack in terms of the number of first doses administered with 97,18,039. It is followed by Rajasthan at 88,86,496 and Gujarat at 85,02,799.
Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of the number of second doses administered at 13,88,612. It is followed by Gujarat at 12,02,500 and Rajasthan at 11,94,436.
Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 1,07,53,947 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Rajasthan, the second State to cross the 1-crore mark with 1,00,80,932 total doses administered and Uttar Pradesh at 97,19,899.
Repurposing vaccine production to meet immediate challenges is legitimate, says Jaishankar
India’s infection tally has surpassed 13.87 million. 1,01,006 active cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 1365704. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 1,23,36,036, up by 82339. 1,027 deaths were recorded in the last 24-hours taking the death toll to 1,72,085.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...