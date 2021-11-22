Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 116.87 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 116.87 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 22, 7 am, India had administered 1,16,87,28,385 total doses of the vaccine. This includes 76,58,72,227 first doses and 40,28,56,158 second doses.

32,99,337 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 12,47,468 received their first dose while 20,51,869 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 14,85,84,150 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 10,68,75,874 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 8,74,38,115 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 10,55,95,841 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,10,96,380 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,14,50,732 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,29,88,309 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,57,79,494 doses and Gujarat with 3,17,19,668 doses.

Infections

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.5 million. 8,488 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, lowest in 538 days. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 118443. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 12510 to 33934547. 249 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 465911.