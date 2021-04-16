Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 11.7 crore doses so far

Beware the quantum computers
India has administered over 11.7 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As on April 16, 7 am, 11,72,23,509 total doses of the vaccine had been administered. 27,30,359 people were inoculated on Thursday. Of this 21,70,144 people received the first dose while 5,60,215 received the second dose.
So far, 10,23,49,255 first doses of the vaccine have been administered while second doses total 1,48,74,254.
Maharashtra, the leading state in terms of first doses has administered 1,03,57,897 first doses so far. It is followed by Rajasthan at 90,95,197 and Uttar Pradesh at 87,91,482.
Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of second doses with 14,82,514 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 12,98,617 and Rajasthan at 12,65,134.
Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 1,15,12,728 total doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,03,60,331 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,02,73,996. Gujarat is the fourth state to cross the 1 -rore mark in total doses administered with 1,00,28,842 doses.
India’s Covid-19 infection tally is over 14.29 million. The active caseload in the country stands at 15,69,743 with 97,866 new cases reported on Thursday. 1,18,302 patients were cured/discharged/migrated, bringing the total to 1,25,47,866. With 1,185 new deaths reported, the death toll is 1,74,308.
