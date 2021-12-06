Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 127.9 crore total doses so far

India has administered more than 127.9 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of December 6 at 7am, 1,27,93,09,669 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 80,02,01,272 first doses and 47,91,08,397 second doses.

As many as 24,55,911 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 8,71,547 received their first dose while 15,84,364 received their second.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board. It has administered 16,78,06,208 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 11,84,50,434 doses and West Bengal with 9,46,32,997 total doses administered.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 11,45,59,208 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,58,92,329 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,36,97,684 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,32,47,000 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,25,58,105 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 3,87,85,861 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.6 million. 8,306 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 98,416. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8,834 to 3,40,6,9608. 211 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,73,537.