Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 148.67 crore vaccine doses so far

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India has administered more than 148.67 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the official data, as of January 6, 7am, 1,47,40,20,079 total doses were administered for beneficiaries in the 18+ age group including 85,34,63,427 first doses and 62,05,56,652 second doses.
As many as 50,44,836 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 22,27,551 were first doses while 28,17,285 were second doses.
Uttar Pradesh tops the list in among the States terms of the highest number of total doses administered in this age group with 20,59,99,183 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,57,04,574 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 10,68,50,276 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses. It has administered 12,98,89,556 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,07,68,187 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,49,47,593 doses. In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 7,61,09,627 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,49,36,387 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 5,04,41,641 doses.
1,27,60,148 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far for beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group. 40,80,263 first doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,85,401. 90,928 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 19206 to 34341009. As many as 325 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,82,876.
India has recorded 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant so far, while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 995.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...