Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 148.67 crore vaccine doses so far

India has administered more than 148.67 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the official data, as of January 6, 7am, 1,47,40,20,079 total doses were administered for beneficiaries in the 18+ age group including 85,34,63,427 first doses and 62,05,56,652 second doses.

As many as 50,44,836 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 22,27,551 were first doses while 28,17,285 were second doses.

UP tops list

Uttar Pradesh tops the list in among the States terms of the highest number of total doses administered in this age group with 20,59,99,183 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,57,04,574 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 10,68,50,276 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses. It has administered 12,98,89,556 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,07,68,187 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,49,47,593 doses. In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 7,61,09,627 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,49,36,387 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 5,04,41,641 doses.

1,27,60,148 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far for beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group. 40,80,263 first doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 cases

As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,85,401. 90,928 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 19206 to 34341009. As many as 325 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,82,876.

India has recorded 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant so far, while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 995.