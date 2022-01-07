Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 149.66 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 149.66 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of January 7, 7am, India had administered 55,47,284 doses for beneficiaries aged 18+ in the last 24 hours. Of this, 23,38,189 were first doses while second doses totalled 32,09,095.

As many as 38,99,772 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group in the last 24 hours. Overall, 1,68,20,563 beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group have received their first dose so far.

1,47,98,60,593 total doses have been administered so far for 18+ aged beneficiaries. This includes 85,59,26,860 first doses and 62,39,33,733 second doses.

UP tops list

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board in this age group.

It has administered 20,73,86,945 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,62,59,572 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 10,73,43,041 doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 13,05,03,000 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,09,78,376 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,50,76,804 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 7,68,83,945 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,52,81,196 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 5,04,76,682 doses.

Case count

As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,71,363. As many as 1,17,100 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 30,836 to 3,43,71,845. 302 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,83,178.

India has recorded 3,007 cases of the Omicron variant so far while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 1,199.