Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 149.66 crore total doses so far

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India has administered over 149.66 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of January 7, 7am, India had administered 55,47,284 doses for beneficiaries aged 18+ in the last 24 hours. Of this, 23,38,189 were first doses while second doses totalled 32,09,095.
As many as 38,99,772 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group in the last 24 hours. Overall, 1,68,20,563 beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group have received their first dose so far.
1,47,98,60,593 total doses have been administered so far for 18+ aged beneficiaries. This includes 85,59,26,860 first doses and 62,39,33,733 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board in this age group.
It has administered 20,73,86,945 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13,62,59,572 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 10,73,43,041 doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered 13,05,03,000 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8,09,78,376 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,50,76,804 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 7,68,83,945 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,52,81,196 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 5,04,76,682 doses.
As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,71,363. As many as 1,17,100 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 30,836 to 3,43,71,845. 302 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,83,178.
India has recorded 3,007 cases of the Omicron variant so far while patients infected with the variant who have been discharged/recovered/migrated total 1,199.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...