Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 163.8 crore total doses so far

According to the data, as of January 27, 7 am, 1,63,84,39,207 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 88,97,77,368 total first doses and 69,52,30,499 total second doses administered to the 18-plus population, 4,37,27,771 total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 97,03,569 total precaution doses administered so far.

As many as 22,35,267 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 4,26,387 were first doses and 13,64,261 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-plus. As many 1,79,381 first doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years in the last 24 hours. Precautions doses administered in the last 24 hours totalled 2,65,238.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 25,33,86,517 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,69,56,913 doses and West Bengal with 11,95,53,426 doses administered overall.

Covid cases

The active caseload stands at 22,02,472. As many as 2,86,384 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,06,357 to 3,76,77,328. As many as 573 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,91,700.