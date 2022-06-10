Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 194.76 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 194.76 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the data, as of 7 am on June 9, 194.76 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.68 crore total first doses and 83.25 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5.98 crore total first doses and 4.67 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.49 crore first doses and nearly 1.89 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 30.52 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.50 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) so far.

India vaccinated 15,31,510 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. This included 50,000 first doses and 6.13 lakh second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 44,173 first doses and 1.21 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1.10 lakh first doses and 2.58 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

Over one lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2.34 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the number of total doses administered overall with 33.15 crore doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.76 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.06 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 36,267. 7,584 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 3,791 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.26 crore. 24 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,747.