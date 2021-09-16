Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 76 crore doses so far

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India’s Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed the 76 crore mark in terms of total doses administered, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of September 16, 7am, 76,57,17,137 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 57,86,46,751 first doses and 18,70,70,386 second doses. 64,51,423 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 37,47,004 received their first dose while 27,04,419 received their second.
Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered the highest number of total doses. It is the first State to cross the 9-crore mark in total doses administered with 9,01,79,288 doses.
Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 6,99,79,524. It is followed by Gujarat with 5,33,47,325 doses. Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, having administered 7,48,13,403 first doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 5,06,29,841 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,26,36,953 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,93,49,683 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,53,65,885 doses and Gujarat with 1,46,88,469 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 33.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,42,923, down by 8,164 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38,303 to 3,25,60,474. 431 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,43,928.
