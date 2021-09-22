Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 82 crore doses so far

India has administered over 82 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of September 22, 7 am, India had administered 82,65,15,754 total doses of the vaccine, including 61,43,90,226 first doses and 21,21,25,528 second doses.

As many as 75,57,529 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of these, 45,44,193 were first doses and 30,13,336 were second doses.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, with 9,68,29,764 total doses. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 7,50,57,120. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 5,87,13,189 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, at 7,94,40,480. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,36,96,818 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,57,41,066 doses.

For second doses, Maharashtra tops at 2,13,60,302, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,73,89,284 doses and Gujarat with 1,71,17,927 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 3.35 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,01,989, down by 7,586 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 34,167 to 3,27,83,741; 383 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,45,768.