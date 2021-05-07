Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 23 lakh people on Thursday

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Over 23 lakh people were given the anti-Covid jab in India on Thursday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of May 7, 7 am, India had administered 16,49,73,058 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Thus, 23,70,298 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 10,60,064 people were given their first jab, while 13,10,234 received their second jab.
So far, 13,20,87,824 total first doses have been administered while second doses total 3,28,85,234.
As for the state wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,41,62,312 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,12,31,650 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,06,71,374.
Maharashtra also leads in second doses, with 30,81,145 second doses being administered so far in the State. Gujarat follows it at 29,66,246 and West Bengal at 28,16,845.
Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 1,72,43,457 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,37,00,772 and Gujarat at 1,34,20,247.
India’s coronavirus infection tally has surpassed the 21.5 million mark. With 78,766 new active cases, the active caseload now stands at 36,45,164. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,31,507 to 1,76,12,351. As per the official data, 3,915 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,34,083.
