Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 65 lakh people on October 11

India vaccinated over 65 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday, October 11, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 12, 7 am, 65,86,092 people were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 33,63,303 received their first jab while 32,22,789 received their second dose.

India has administered 95,89,78,049 total doses of the vaccine so far including 68,65,80,570 first doses and 27,23,97,479 second doses.

Leading States

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,16,57,826. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,14,48,058 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,90,22,411 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 2,71,07,108 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,48,97,205 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,18,26,031.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 11,65,55,031 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 8,85,55,166 total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 6,54,68,061 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is at over 33.98 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,14,900, down by 12,447 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 26,579 to 3,33,20,057. 181 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,50,963.