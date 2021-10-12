Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 65 lakh people on October 11

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India vaccinated over 65 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday, October 11, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of October 12, 7 am, 65,86,092 people were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 33,63,303 received their first jab while 32,22,789 received their second dose.
India has administered 95,89,78,049 total doses of the vaccine so far including 68,65,80,570 first doses and 27,23,97,479 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,16,57,826. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,14,48,058 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,90,22,411 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 2,71,07,108 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,48,97,205 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,18,26,031.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 11,65,55,031 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 8,85,55,166 total doses administered and Madhya Pradesh with 6,54,68,061 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is at over 33.98 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,14,900, down by 12,447 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 26,579 to 3,33,20,057. 181 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,50,963.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...