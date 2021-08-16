Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 17 lakh people on August 15

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
India vaccinated over 17 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, August 15, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of August 16, 7 am,17,43,114 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 12,72,829 received their first jab while 4,70,285 received their second.
India has administered 54,58,57,108 total doses of the vaccine so far including 42,40,72,750 first doses and 12,17,84,358 second doses. As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have administered the highest number of doses so far.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 5,74,39,073 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,94,18,060 total doses administered. Gujarat became the third State to cross the 4 crore mark in total doses administered with 4,02,05,959 doses.
Uttar Pradesh has also administered the highest number of first doses amounting to 4,82,53,717. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,65,42,647 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,17,06,217 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,28,75,413 second doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 97,94,402 doses and West Bengal with 93,96,251 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 381947, down by 3389 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 35909 to 31411924. 417 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 431642.
